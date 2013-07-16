July 16 Sirius Minerals Plc said the
North York Moors National Park Authority was expected to publish
a planning committee report and officer recommendation on the
company's flagship polyhalite project by the end of this week.
A large portion of the company's ambitious project to mine
polyhalite, a form of potash, sits beneath the North York Moors
National Park in North Yorkshire.
The potash development company said on Tuesday that there
was a compelling case for the project to receive an approval and
substantial progress had been made on key objections.
Sirius said it disagreed with large parts of a report -
commissioned by the national park and produced by consultants
AMEC - and was currently preparing a detailed response to the
park on its concerns.
The company, whose market capitalisation of about 370
million pounds is dwarfed by the scale of the project, said on
Monday that the report contained statements that were at odds
with the position of statutory bodies.
The park authority's decision on the project will be made on
July 29.
Sirius Minerals' shares were down 2.7 percent at 26.7 pence
in early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.