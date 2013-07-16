(Corrects spelling of "uncertainty" in headline)
July 16 Uncertainty over the approval process
for Sirius Minerals Plc's flagship polyhalite project in
North Yorkshire sent the company's stock tumbling as much as 21
percent.
The potash miner's shares were the biggest percentage loser
on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday with more than 18
million shares changing hands by 0855 GMT.
"People are really looking forward to get that planning
permission and any kind of news, which makes things further in
doubt about the timing, is going to put pressure on the stock,"
VSA Capital analyst Paul Renken told Reuters.
Sirius, whose ambitious project to mine polyhalite, a form
of potash, sits beneath the North York Moors National Park in
North Yorkshire, said on Tuesday that there was a compelling
case for the project to receive an approval.
In a possible setback for the project, a report -
commissioned by the national park and produced by consultants
AMEC - said Sirius had overstated some requirements for the
minehead to be built within the park.
Sirius, whose market capitalisation of about 370 million
pounds ($558.87 million) is dwarfed by the $1.7 billion project,
said it disagreed with large parts of the report and was
currently preparing a detailed response on its concerns.
The company expects a planning committee report from the
park later this week, while a decision on approval for the
project will be made on July 29.
($1 = 0.6621 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)