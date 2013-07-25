By Karen Rebelo
| July 25
July 25 Authorities at the North York Moors
National Park, where Sirius Minerals Plc plans to mine
potash, said the company would meet planning authorities on
Monday to discuss the $1.7 billion project.
"There's a bigger meeting on the 29th. That's to co-ordinate
between the determining bodies and to better understand the
issues which affect the internationally protected sites," Andy
Wilson, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park,
told Reuters after a preliminary meeting with the company.
Sirius shares rose as much as 14 percent, fuelled by
speculation among retail investors on bulletin boards that there
could be a positive outcome to Monday's meeting, making the
stock one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock
Exchange.
Approval by the park in North Yorkshire is one of many
hurdles facing the company's ambitious project to mine
polyhalite - a form of potash. While critics say the project
could harm the region's ecosystem and tourism industry,
supporters say it could provide badly needed jobs.
The stock lost a third of its value last week after a report
by the park's consultants said Sirius had overstated the
difficulties of building the minehead outside the park.
The company got an extension from the park on the approval
process late last week.
Shares in the potash development company were up 8.8 percent
at 21.30 pence at 1327 GMT.