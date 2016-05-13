May 13 Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc
said on Friday that Sirius XM Holdings Inc, its biggest
shareholder, along with other shareholders would take the
company private for about C$351 million ($273 million).
Sirius XM Canada's shareholders will receive C$4.50 per
share in cash or stock for each share they own, representing a
premium of 6.4 percent to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
Sirius XM Canada had an equity value of about C$443 million
as of Thursday's close.
Sirius XM Holdings owned about 32 percent of Sirius XM
Canada as of Dec. 9, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = C$1.29)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)