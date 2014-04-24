MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
April 24 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in first- quarter revenue as more subscribers stayed on after an initial promotional period.
Revenue rose to $997.7 million from $897.4 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected $994.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $93.9 million, or 2 cents per share, from $123.6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sirius added 173,480 net self-pay subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, raising the number of its subscribers to 25.8 million.
John Malone-controlled Liberty Media Corp, which owns 53 percent of Sirius, canceled an offer to buy the rest of the satellite radio provider in March. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.