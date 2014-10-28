Oct 28 Satellite radio service Sirius XM
Holdings Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly
revenue and net income more than doubled as strong U.S. auto
sales drove a jump in paying subscribers.
Buyers of new cars fitted with Sirius receivers typically
get free access for a few months, but then must pay to keep the
service.
Net income more than doubled to $136.2 million, or 2 cents
per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $62.89 million,
or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $961.5 million.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Tresa Sherin Morera)