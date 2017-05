April 28 Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales drove an increase in paying subscribers for the satellite radio service.

The company's net income rose to $105.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $94.0 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $997.7 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)