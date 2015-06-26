June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc on Friday said it agreed to pay five record companies $210 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the satellite radio company of broadcasting songs made before 1972 without permission and without paying royalties.

In a regulatory filing, Sirius said the accord with Capitol Records LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recordings Inc, Warner Music Group and ABKCO Music & Records resolves all past claims over the songs, and will let it continue broadcasting those songs in the United States through the end of 2017.

The record companies will dismiss their Sept. 2013 lawsuit with prejudice, Sirius said, meaning it cannot be brought again. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)