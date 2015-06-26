June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc on
Friday said it agreed to pay five record companies $210 million
to settle a lawsuit accusing the satellite radio company of
broadcasting songs made before 1972 without permission and
without paying royalties.
In a regulatory filing, Sirius said the accord with Capitol
Records LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recordings Inc,
Warner Music Group and ABKCO Music & Records resolves all past
claims over the songs, and will let it continue broadcasting
those songs in the United States through the end of 2017.
The record companies will dismiss their Sept. 2013 lawsuit
with prejudice, Sirius said, meaning it cannot be brought again.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)