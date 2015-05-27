(Adds comment from Flo & Eddie and Sirius)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK May 27 A U.S. judge in California
allowed a class action lawsuit to proceed on Wednesday against
satellite-radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc over the
payment of royalties for songs produced before 1972, in a case
that is being closely watched for its implications for digital
media.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez marks
another win for members of the 1960s band the Turtles, known for
the hit "Happy Together," and means the company could face
claims from a broader group of artists.
"Sirius XM treats every single owner of a pre-1972 song the
same, namely it doesn't pay them, so it was appropriate for this
court to grant class certification," said Henry Gradstein,
attorney for Flo & Eddie Inc, a company controlled by founding
Turtles members Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman.
Sirius XM declined comment.
Gutierrez ruled last September that, under California state
law, New York-based Sirius XM was liable for copyright
infringement by airing the band's pre-1972 songs without paying
royalties.
Flo & Eddie also sought to certify a class action against
the company to bring in other artists in a similar situation.
Sirius XM argued against certification because it said damages
would be difficult to calculate accurately for different members
of the class.
Gutierrez rejected that argument on Wednesday, saying "a
class action is superior to individual litigation to the fair
and efficient adjudication of the present controversy."
The lawsuit is one of a handful challenging Sirius and
Pandora Media Inc over their playing of songs recorded
before Feb. 15, 1972. Although such songs are not covered by
federal copyright law, some recording artists and labels have
won rulings entitling them to copyright protection under
individual state laws.
The prominence of online and satellite music services has
risen in recent years, with artists and labels increasingly
dependent on them to make money as record sales have fallen
industry wide.
Flo & Eddie has filed lawsuits in California, New York and
Florida seeking more than $100 million for Sirius' alleged
infringements.
The case is 13-cv-5693, Flo & Eddie Inc. v. Sirius XM Radio
Inc., et al in the United States District Court, Central
District of California.
