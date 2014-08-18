BRIEF-Clean commodities Corp acquires the Two Sisters Creek Project
* Clean Commodities Corp. announces acquisition of the Two Sisters Creek Project bordering Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.
Aug 18 Sirius Minerals Plc :
* Take or pay offtake agreement for polyhalite sales from york potash project signed with large Central American fertilizer distributor
* Annual contracted tonnage ramping up to 250,000 tonnes per annum over 5 years, with an option for an additional 250,000 tonnes per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"