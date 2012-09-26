UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
LONDON, Sept 26 Sirius Minerals PLC : * Received strong support from the local community surrounding the proposed
mine location * Feedback will help refine and improve planning application that we are
working to submit before year end
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)