Nov 10 Sirius XM Holdings Inc cannot
force owners of vehicles sold with trial subscriptions to its
satellite radio service to arbitrate disputes, a federal appeals
court decided on Monday, in a case involving alleged unsolicited
sales calls.
In reversing a lower court ruling, a three-judge panel of
the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California
said owners may try to pursue their claims as a group rather
than in individual arbitrations, which can be costly and
time-consuming.
The panel found no showing that plaintiff Erik Knutson, a
San Diego-area real estate broker, agreed to arbitrate disputes
with Sirius when he bought his Toyota Tacoma truck in Nov. 2011.
"A reasonable person in Knutson's position could not be
expected to understand that purchasing a vehicle from Toyota
would simultaneously bind him to any contract with Sirius XM,
let alone one that contained an arbitration provision without
any notice of such terms," Circuit Judge Harry Pregerson wrote
for the panel.
A 2011 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving AT&T Inc
made it easier for companies to require consumers to arbitrate
disputes, but called arbitration "a matter of contract."
Patrick Reilly, a Sirius spokesman, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Sirius has contracts with Toyota and several
other automakers to install satellite radio receivers in new
vehicles.
Knutson accused New York-based Sirius of violating the
Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making three unauthorized
calls to his cell phone in the 90-day trial subscription period
after he bought his truck.
Sirius countered that Knutson was bound by a "customer
agreement" containing the arbitration clause, and included in a
"Welcome Kit" sent a month after he bought his truck. Knutson
said he never read or assented to the customer agreement.
"The 9th Circuit, 100 percent got it right," said Abbas
Kazerounian, a lawyer for Knutson, in a phone interview. "There
was no meeting of the minds in the contract."
The 9th Circuit returned the case to U.S. District Judge
Anthony Battaglia in San Diego for further proceedings.
The case is Knutson et al v. Sirius XM Radio Inc, 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-00418.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)