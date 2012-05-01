UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
By Liana B. Baker
May 1 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted a profit and higher revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in subscriber prices at the beginning of the year.
The company added 404,596 subscribers, ending the quarter with an all time-high 22.3 million paying users.
The New York-based company, which has radios on the dashboards of 67 percent of new cars in the United States, reported net income of $107.7 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with net income of $78.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.
The company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported revenue of $804.7 million, against estimates of $803.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue a year before was $622.4 million.
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.