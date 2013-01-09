* Expects to meet or exceed 2012 results forecast
* Sees 2013 revenue at more than $3.7 bln
* Adds 2 mln subscribers in 2012 vs forecast of 1.8 mln
Jan 9 Sirius XM Radio, the largest U.S.
satellite radio provider, said it expects to increase the number
of subscribers by about 6 percent in 2013 and raise its revenue
by about 12 percent compared to its estimate for 2012.
Analysts expect the company, which is being taken over by
Liberty Media Corp, to report $3.82 billion in revenue
for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The satellite radio operator said its 2012 results are
likely to meet or exceed its earlier outlook. In October, it had
forecast $3.3 billion in revenue for 2012 and about $700 million
of free cash flow.
Sirius said it added 2 million subscribers in 2012, taking
the total to 23.9 million. It had forecast a net subscriber
addition of 1.8 million for the year.
For 2013, Sirius will likely add a net 1.4 million
subscribers, it said on Wednesday.
Sirius is being acquired by its largest shareholder Liberty
Media Corp.
Liberty Media said last week it had received approval from
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for the take over,
and expected to complete the transfer within 60 days.
Sirius shares were trading at $3.13 in afternoon trade on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.