By Liana B. Baker
July 25 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio
Inc posted higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue
on Thursday as it added more than 700,000 subscribers to its
service, which is widely available built into cars.
Sirius shares rose 1.6 percent in premarket trading.
Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss said the company's churn,
or rate of cancellations, beat his estimates, improving to 1.7
percent in the quarter, down from 1.9 percent a year earlier.
"This is a positive because monthly churn is the largest
contributor to the lifetime value of a subscriber," Harriss
said.
Sirius XM has hundreds of channels that play few commercials
and feature exclusive content, such as Howard Stern's radio show
and a music channel dedicated to Bruce Springsteen. But it faces
increased competition from Internet streaming services such as
Pandora that are trying to crack into the car market,
where Sirius XM has its strongest foothold.
The New York-based company, controlled by John Malone's
Liberty Media Corp, bought back $650 million of stock
in the second quarter, topping estimates, Harriss said.
Sirius XM has satellite radios in 70 percent of new vehicles
and generates the majority of its revenue through subscriptions.
The company said it plans to add a net 1.6 million subscribers
this year. It currently has 25.1 million subscribers.
It raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $1.14
billion.
Second-quarter net income was $125.5 million, or 2 cents per
share, matching Wall Street estimates.
A year earlier it earned $3.13 billion, boosted by a $3
billion income tax benefit. Pre-tax earnings rose from a year
earlier.
Revenue increased 12 percent to $940.1 million. Analysts
were expecting $934.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.