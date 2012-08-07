Aug 7 Satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc posted higher revenue on Tuesday and saw a large boost in net income thanks to a $3 billion income tax benefit.

The New York-based company reported net income of $3.13 billion, or 48 cents a share, compared with net income of $173.3 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported a 13 percent rise in revenue to $837.5 million. This beat estimates of $834.38 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In July, Sirius announced it added 622,042 net subscribers in the second quarter, up 38 percent from a year ago. It now has 22.9 million subscribers.