(Corrects "fourth quarter" to "first quarter" in third
sentence)
By Liana B. Baker
April 30 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM
Radio Inc posted on Tuesday higher results for the
first quarter, and appointed Jim Meyer to be its permanent chief
executive.
Meyer had been interim CEO since December.
Net income rose to $123.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in
the first quarter, compared with $107.7 million, or 2 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The New York-based company said total revenue rose 12
percent to $897.4 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of
$905.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)