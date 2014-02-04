Feb 4 Satellite radio service Sirius XM Holdings
Inc reported a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in
revenue as it added more self-paying subscribers - those who
stay on after an initial promotional period.
Net income fell to $65.2 million, or 1 cent per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $156.2 million, or 2
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $1 billion from $892.4 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 2 cents per share on
revenue of $981.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sirius added 411,484 net self-pay subscribers in the
quarter, resulting in a record subscriber base of 21.1 million
at the end of the year.
John Malone's Liberty Media Corp said last month it
would offer to buy out the company's minority shareholders in a
deal that could be worth more than $10 billion.