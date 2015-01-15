NEW YORK Jan 15 A New York federal judge on
Thursday largely rejected Sirius XM Holdings Inc's
request to reconsider her Nov. 14 decision in favor of members
of the 1960s band The Turtles over the payment of royalties for
songs made before 1972.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon rejected Sirius'
arguments that Flo & Eddie Inc, controlled by founding band
members Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman, did not own copyrights in
The Turtles' recordings such as "Happy Together," or gave it an
"implied" license to play Turtles songs.
She did, however, agree with the New York-based satellite
radio company that Flo & Eddie could recover damages for
copyright infringement only for the three years before it sued
on Aug. 16, 2013, not six years as she had previously suggested.
A lawyer for Flo & Eddie said the plaintiff plans by an
April 3 deadline to formally seek class action certification on
behalf of itself and other artists, rather than accept McMahon's
alternative of an immediate ruling on liability in its favor.
"We're obviously pleased that the judge sees the law the
same way we do," the lawyer Harvey Geller said in a telephone
interview.
A spokesman for Sirius had no immediate comment.
The lawsuit is one of a handful challenging Sirius and
Pandora Media Inc over their playing of songs recorded
before Feb. 15, 1972. Though such songs are not covered by
federal copyright law, some recording artists and labels have
won rulings entitling them to copyright protection under
individual state laws.
Record sales have long been falling industrywide, forcing
artists and labels to depend more on online or satellite
services to make money.
Flo & Eddie has filed lawsuits in New York, California and
Florida, seeking more than $100 million for Sirius' alleged
infringements. In September, a federal judge in California found
Sirius liable for infringements under that state's laws.
The case is Flo & Eddie Inc v. Sirius XM Radio Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-05784.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)