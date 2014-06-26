June 26 YouTube is venturing onto radio with a
weekly show on satellite radio service Sirius XM that
will feature the online video website's most popular and
emerging artists, the companies said on Thursday.
The show called The YouTube 15 will be hosted by Jenna
Marbles, one of YouTube's most popular stars whose videos on how
to talk to your dog and other snippets from her life drew more
than 13 million subscribers to her channel.
YouTube's radio show will debut July 11 on the SiriusXM Hits
1 channel, which plays pop, R&B, rock and hip-hop.
It is the first time YouTube, owned by Google Inc,
has partnered with another platform on a show about music.
The show is aimed at exposing listeners to a curated
selection from the vast library of YouTube music videos, said
Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer for
SiriusXM.
The selection of songs will reflect "what's trending and
very popular" to familiarize listeners with top hits on YouTube,
he said. "Equally importantly, you are going to hear new and
emerging music that many people for sure will not have heard."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Ronald
Grover and Eric Walsh)