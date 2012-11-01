Nov 1 Satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio
Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue as
sales to subscribers jumped 15 percent.
Net income fell to $74.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in
the third quarter, from $104.2 million, or 2 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The New York-based company, which competes with free
Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, said
total revenue rose 14 percent to $867.4 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $865.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sirius last month said it added 446,00 net subscribers in
the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 1.8
million net additions.