* Posts EPS of 1 cent/shr vs. Street's 2 cents/shr
* Provide no details on management change
* CEO Karmazin said last week he would step down in February
* Shares up 5 percent
By Liana B. Baker and Sayantani Ghosh
Nov 1 Sirius XM Radio Inc <SIRI.O > posted
better-than-expected revenue growth in the third quarter but
fa iled to shed light on company strategy under Liberty Media
Corp <LM CA.O> and its se arch for a new chief executive.
The company is in the middle of a management shakeup after
Chief Executive Mel Karmazin said last week that he will step
down Feb. 1, following a public battle with media mogul John
Malone's Liberty Media who tried to wrest full control of
Sirius.
On a conference call on Thursday, Karmazin, the outgoing
CEO, made no mention of Liberty Media and no Wall Street analyst
took the opportunity to ask about the recent developments.
Analysts expect Liberty to pursue a major stock buyback of
Sirius XM shares once the media holding company gains control.
Sirius provided no update on the progress of the CEO search.
Its board has formed a search committee and is considering both
internal and external candidates for the post.
"Everyone is wondering when the buyback is going to come,
(when) t he new management in place and what happens when Liberty
Media takes control of the company," said Macquarie analyst Amy
Yong.
Sirius XM shares were up 15 cents or 5 percent at $2.9 5 in
morning trading near its 52-week high of $2.97.
Liberty, Sirius's largest shareholder with a stake of just
under 50 percent, has argued the company should be more
aggressive about pursuing better technology and expanding
internationally. It had filed a petition with the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission this year to take control of the
company's broadcast licenses. The FCC opened up a comment period
on the application in October.
Sirius said last month it added 446,000 net subscribers in
the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 1.8
million net additions. The company has 23.4 million total paid
subscribers.
The company, which gets the vast majority of its subscribers
through new U.S. car sales, said average revenue per subscriber
rose to $12.14, in the third quarter, up from $11.97 in the
prior quarter.
Net income fell to $74.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in
the third quarter, from $104.2 million, or 2 cents per share, a
year earlier. A nalysts on average were expecting 2 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The recent third-quarter net profit included a loss on
repayment of debt of $107 million.
The New York-based company, which competes with free
Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, said
total revenue rose 14 percent to $867.4 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $865.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.