(Corrects dateline to Sept 15 from Sept 16)

Sept 15 Dental supply maker Dentsply International Inc said it would buy peer Sirona Dental Systems Inc in a $5.56 billion all-stock deal.

Sirona shareholders will receive 1.8142 shares of Dentsply for each held. The offer works out to be $98.60 per share. This represents a 0.7 percent discount to Sirona's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)