* Third-quarter adj earnings $0.80/share vs est $0.77

* Third-quarter rev $242.0 mln vs est $233.5 mln

Aug 3 Sirona Dental Systems Inc's profit beat analyst estimates and the dental equipment maker raised its full-year revenue growth forecast citing strong performance in Asia-Pacific.

Sirona expects revenue growth of between 8 percent and 10 percent for the full year on a constant currency basis, compared to its previous view of between 6 percent and 8 percent.

Net income fell to $30.3 million, or 53 cents per share, for the third quarter from $36.3 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 80 cents per share.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $242 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 77 cents per share, on revenue of $233.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company narrowed its full-year forecast for operating income, including amortization expenses, to between $228 million and $232 million from $227 million to $234 million.

Shares of Sirona closed at $43.36 Thursday on the Nasdaq.