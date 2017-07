MUMBAI (Reuters) - Security and Intelligence Services India Ltd has allotted shares worth 3.51 billion rupees to 18 anchor investors at 815 rupees per share, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The company's initial public offering opens on July 31 and closes on Aug. 2. The company is selling shares in a price range of 805 to 815 rupees each.

($1 = 64.1100 rupees)