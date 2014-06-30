MILAN, June 30 The Italian stock exchange said on Monday it had admitted ordinary shares in gaming company Sisal Group for trading.

The date from which shares will start trading will be disclosed at a later stage, it added.

Sisal, which reported revenues of 772 million euros in 2013, filed a request to list and trade its shares on Milan's main bourse in May. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)