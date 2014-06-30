BRIEF-Haoxiangni Jujube says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 0.7 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
MILAN, June 30 The Italian stock exchange said on Monday it had admitted ordinary shares in gaming company Sisal Group for trading.
The date from which shares will start trading will be disclosed at a later stage, it added.
Sisal, which reported revenues of 772 million euros in 2013, filed a request to list and trade its shares on Milan's main bourse in May. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016