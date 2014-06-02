ISTANBUL, June 2 Sisecam, Turkey's biggest glassmaker, said on Monday its Pasabahce unit, which makes tableware and home furnishings, has started talks to acquire shares in Arc International, a French household goods maker.

Pasabahce has signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the non-binding talks, Sisecam said in the filing to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)