Nov 12 Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema OAO

* Sistema has decided not to appeal decision of Arbitrazh court of city of Moscow dated November 7th

* The court had ruled that shares of JSOC Bashneft owned by Sistema and Sistema-invest should be returned to Russian federation

* Without delay will focus on filing claims for recovery of damages from counterparties and/or their legal successors that sold Bashneft shares to Sistema and Sistema-invest Source text for Eikon: reut.rs/11i4yHj Further company coverage: