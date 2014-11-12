Nov 12 Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya
Sistema OAO
* Sistema has decided not to appeal decision of Arbitrazh
court of city of Moscow dated November 7th
* The court had ruled that shares of JSOC Bashneft owned by
Sistema and Sistema-invest should be returned to Russian
federation
* Without delay will focus on filing claims for recovery of
damages from counterparties and/or their legal successors that
sold Bashneft shares to Sistema and Sistema-invest
Source text for Eikon: reut.rs/11i4yHj
Further company coverage: