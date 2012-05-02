BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
MOSCOW May 2 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema has mandated Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital to arrange a series of international investor meetings from May 2, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Following the meetings, the company might issue dollar-denominated Eurobond if market conditions allow, the source added.
Sistema was not immediately available for comment.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding