MOSCOW May 11 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema has cut its yield guidance for its upcoming seven-year Eurobond issue to 6.95-7 percent from initial guidance of around 7.125 percent, Interfax news agency said on Friday.

"Demand is high so the yield is likely to be determined at the lower end," Interfax quoted a banking source as saying.

Sistema, which owns Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized crude producer Bashneft , has mandated Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital, sourced told Reuters earlier.