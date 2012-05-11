Sri Lankan rupee steady on inward remittances; stocks down
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
MOSCOW May 11 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema placed a seven-year $500 million Eurobond at 6.95 percent, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Friday.
On Thursday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported that the conglomerate was guiding investors towards a yield of around 7.125 percent.
Earlier on Friday, Russian agency Interfax reported that Sistema cut the yield guidance to 6.95-7.0 percent.
