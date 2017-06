MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian real estate developer Sistema-Hals said on Friday that the size of a credit facility from state-owned lender VTB has increased to $190 million from $66.3 million.

It has an interest rate of 9.5 percent and must be repaid by end-2016.

The credit facility is to be used to finance ongoing activities and a St. Petersburg shopping and entertainment centre.

