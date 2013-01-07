A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI An appeal by Russian conglomerate Sistema's(SSAq.L) Indian mobile phone unit challenging a Supreme Court order last year to revoke its cellular permits awarded in a scandal-tainted sale is due to come up for hearing on Thursday, the court's website showed.

Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd, which will have to shut down by January 18 its services in all but one of India's 22 telecommunications zones as a result of the court order, had last year filed a "curative" petition after the court dismissed its plea seeking review of the order.

Indian laws allow a "curative" petition, or further appeal, even after a review plea is dismissed. This petition is heard by three top Supreme Court judges.

