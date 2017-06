MOSCOW Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Monday the licences of its Indian mobile subsidiary had been extended until a further Supreme Court hearing on March 11.

The court last year ordered the cancellation of 122 telecoms licences held by eight operators, including Sistema's SSTL, because of alleged irregularities in the way they were awarded in 2008, but Sistema asked to court to review the order.

