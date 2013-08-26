NEW DELHI Aug 26 Russian conglomerate Sistema's
Indian mobile phone services unit reported a smaller
quarterly loss as it scaled back operations due to a court
order.
Sistema Shyam TeleServices posted a net loss of 8.45 billion
rupees ($132 million) for the three months to June, compared
with a net loss of 11.80 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue
for the second quarter fell 30 percent from a year earlier to
2.91 billion rupees.
Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd currently operates in nine of
India's 22 telecommunications zones after all but one of its
zonal permits were among those ordered to be revoked by a court
after a licensing scandal.
The company won back airwaves in eight of the affected zones
for about $570 million in an auction in March, exiting the
remaining 13. Sistema said earlier this year it would hold back
on major investment in the Indian mobile unit over the next
three years to concentrate on making the operation profitable by
mid-2015.
($1 = 64.0100 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matthias Williams
and Anand Basu)