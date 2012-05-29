MOSCOW May 29 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday its troubled Indian mobile unit SSTL boosted first-quarter revenue by 72 percent year-on-year thanks to a broader subscriber base, and narrowed its losses.

Sistema, along with other foreign investors in the Indian telecoms sector, is in limbo over the future of the unit after the country's Supreme Court in February revoked all licenses awarded in a 2008 sale.

"In spite of numerous legal and regulatory challenges being faced by the entire telecoms industry, SSTL has delivered strong results," SSTL Chief Executive Officer Vsevolod Rozanov said in a statement.

First-quarter revenue totalled 4.07 billion rupees ($81 million) as the number of subscribers increased 57 percent to stand at around 16 million, SSTL said in the statement.

The net loss narrowed to 5.3 billion rupees from 6.7 billion a year ago due to lower costs and a foreign exchange gain.

The group's consolidated OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortisation) loss narrowed to 3.6 billion rupees from 4.6 billion rupees, while OIBDA margin increased by 104 basis points.