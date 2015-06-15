BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
MUMBAI, June 15 India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it was in exclusive talks for a potential merger with Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone operations through a stock swap.
"The discussions are indicative and non-binding in nature, and remain subject to due diligence, definitive documentation and approvals," Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani said in a statement.
Sistema's billionaire owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov had in May said he had held talks with Reliance Communications about a possible joint venture in India. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 28) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% -----------------------------------