MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian services conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday its high-tech arm RTI would buy Russian systems integrator NVision Group for over $200 million in cash and shares as part of a drive to grow its IT business.

The deal aims to integrate the assets of NVision, one of Russia's top-ten IT companies, with those of RTI, which include RTI Systems and Sitronics.

"We believe that the integration of Sistema`s high-tech assets under RTI with NVision Group as a leading industry player ... provides further opportunities for growth in our business and the recognition of synergies," Sistema Chief Executive Officer Mikhail Shamolin said.

Under the deal, RTI would buy 50 percent of NVision's shares for $200 million and then issue additional shares to swap them for the remaining 50 percent stake.

Sistema, whose main assets are Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and oil company Bashneft, owns 84.6 percent of RTI, and the Bank of Moscow, now part of VTB , controls the remaining 15.4 percent stake.