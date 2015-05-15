March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MOSCOW/MUMBAI Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, owner of conglomerate group Sistema (AFKS.MM), said on Friday that he has held talks with tycoon Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) about a joint venture in India.
But Yevtushenkov said he had no plans to sell his Indian telecoms unit, Sistema Shyam Teleservices.
"We’ve been talking to different people regarding business expansion," he told Reuters, in response to a query on an earlier media report.
"Honestly, there is nothing much to say."
He said talks with several parties were ongoing, but gave no detail.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that Reliance Communications was in talks to acquire Sistema's Indian wireless business.
Reliance Communications had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.