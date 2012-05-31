* Q1 net income up 291.8 pct y/y to $380.9 mln
* Revenues rise 9.3 pct to $7.92 billion
* OIBDA grows 17.2 pct to $2.02 bln
* Board approves $300 mln share buyback
* Shares jump 3.37 pct
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian holding company Sistema
approved a $300 million share buyback programme to
support its stock after its first-quarter net profit almost
quadrupled, boosted by its core telecoms and oil assets.
Sistema, which counts Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS
and mid-sized oil company Bashneft among its
assets, said on Thursday that net profit attributable to Sistema
jumped 291.8 percent, year-on-year, to $380.9 million.
"Our improved performance year-on-year was largely driven by
the core assets portfolio, where higher quality of the
subscriber base, increased data consumption and optimised costs
contributed to a 10 percent OIBDA increase at MTS, while higher
oil prices and a one-off gain from previous provisions increased
Bashneft's revenue and OIBDA," said the CEO Mikhail Shamolin.
The result was also boosted by a $146 million foreign
exchange gain and narrower losses at Sistema's Indian mobile
unit SSTL.
Sistema's revenues increased by 9.3 percent to $7.92
billion, helped mainly by Bashneft.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) rose 17.2 percent to $2.02 billion, for an OIBDA margin
of 25.5 percent - up from 23.8 percent the year earlier.
"Taking into account the strength of our position, the Board
of Sistema has approved measures necessary for a buyback
programme of $300 million ... We believe Sistema`s shares offer
one of the best value opportunities in the market," Shamolin
said in the statement.
The company's Moscow-listed shares were up 3.37 percent by
0855 GMT, outperforming broad index, but it is still
trading with a discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation.
Sistema also spans technology, banking, retail, agriculture
and healthcare.