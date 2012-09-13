MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian holding company Sistema
said it swung to a $161.9 million net loss in the
second quarter, hit by a $1.1 billion write-off at its mobile
unit MTS, whose license was suspended in the central
Asian state of Uzbekistan.
Revenues at Sistema, which also counts mid-sized oil company
Bashneft and children goods retailer Detsky Mir among
its assets, decreased by 6.3 percent, year-on-year, to $8.1
billion, it said in a Thursday statement.
The revenue fall was due to the depreciation of the Russian
rouble, the main operating currency of its units, against the
dollar, their reporting currency, Sistema said.
In the second-quarter of 2011, Sistema made $332 million in
net profit.