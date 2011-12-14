* Says net profit attributable to firm $319.5 mln
* Says Bashneft, MTS performance drove profit
* Revenue climbs 24 pct to $9 bln
MOSCOW, Dec 14 Russian business
conglomerate Sistema said on Wednesday its
third-quarter net profit attributable to the company rose 74.9
percent year-on-year to $319.5 million, driven by the
performance of its core mobile phone and oil companies.
The company, which counts Russia's top mobile phone operator
MTS and mid-size oil explorer Bashneft among
its assets, also said revenues grew 23.4 percent to $9.0
billion.
"The increase was mainly a result of net income growth in
core assets, primarily from net income growth in Bashneft and a
recognized gain from the sale of ESKB LLC, an electricity retail
company," Sistema said in a statement.
Net profit excluding one-off items was up 83.4 percent year
on year to $417 million.
The company also has what it calls a 'developing assets'
portfolio that includes Indian telecoms group Shyam and travel
agency Intourist, now a joint venture with beleaguered British
company Thomas Cook.
Sistema's London-listed GDRs were down 0.2 percent by 0925
GMT, having fallen more than 32 percent in the year to date.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) rose 16.8 percent to $2.19 billion, and OIBDA margin was
24.4 percent, Sistema said in a statement.