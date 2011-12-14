MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 83.4 percent year-on-year to $417 million.

Revenues grew 23.4 percent to $9.0 billion, and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 16.8 percent to $2.19 billion, Sistema said in a statement.

OIBDA margin was 24.4 percent.

Sistema's main assets are mid-size oil asset Bashneft and Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS. It also spans high-tech, electricity, retail, banking, healthcare and agriculture.