MOSCOW, June 27 The Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan will continue hearing Russian oil producer Rosneft's lawsuit against business conglomerate Sistema on July 12, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.9 billion) in damages linked to Rosneft's purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year. ($1 = 59.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)