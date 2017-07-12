FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 12, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 days ago

Russian court adjourns Sistema-Rosneft hearings until July 19

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia, July 12 (Reuters) - A court in the Russian region of Bashkortostan ruled on Wednesday to adjourn until July 19 hearings on a damages claim filed by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft against business conglomerate Sistema .

The court adjourned the hearings "to allow the sides to familiarise themselves with new materials", the court said.

State-controlled Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) in damages following its purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year, saying some assets were removed from Bashneft. Sistema has rejected the claims.

($1 = 60.5593 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

