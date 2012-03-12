MOSCOW, March 12 Shares in Russian hi-tech group Sitronics rose more than 26 percent in London after a division of the company's parent, Sistema, offered to buy out minor shareholders as part of a consolidation of its technology assets.

Sistema said its RTI subsidiary would buy up to 36.9 percent of Sitronics at 0.55 roubles ($0.02) per share, a 37.5 percent premium to the price on Feb 22, the final day of trading before the offer was filed with regulators.

Holders of global depository receipts -- effectively foreign ownership of a share - can take up the offer and the implied price to them is 92 cents a share.

Sitronics' Moscow-listed shares were little changed at 0.53 roubles however its London-listed GDRs were up 26.4 percent at 89 cents at 1427 GMT.

Sitronics, which specialises in payment systems such as the swipe cards used to access the Moscow metro, will now be merged with defence industry specialist RTI.

"We consider investments in the high tech sector to be very attractive and we believe the time has come to optimise the structure of Sistema`s high-tech assets and develop them further," Sistema Chief Executive Mikhail Shamolin said.

He added that the merger would generate significant cost savings.

Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to RTI.