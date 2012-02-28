NEW DELHI Russian conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) said it has sent a notice to the Indian government requesting it to settle within six months a dispute related to the cancellation of 21 telecoms licences held by the company's joint venture in the country.

Sistema said in a statement it reserves the right to begin proceedings against India in an international tribunal if the dispute is not settled "in an amicable way" by August 28.

The Supreme Court earlier this month ordered all 122 licences awarded under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months.

