Time Inc to cut 300 positions, or 4 percent of workforce-memo
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia's oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema is planning to sell an up to 2 percent stake in beleaguered British partner Thomas Cook , Sistema vice president Alexei Buyanov said on Wednesday.
"We are planning to convert the shares into cash. These shares will not be sold at current market prices," Buyanov said, adding that the shares were hedged.
Thomas Cook took over Sistema's travel company Intourist late last year, while the Russian holding group acquired a 1.95 percent stake in the world's oldest travel firm.
Thomas Cook had to be rescued by its lenders last month, and on Wednesday said it would close 200 shops to help cut debt and restore investor confidence.
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
TORONTO, June 13 The departing head of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition and criticized the federal government for poor governance of the arms-length watchdog.