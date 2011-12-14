MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia's oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema is planning to sell an up to 2 percent stake in beleaguered British partner Thomas Cook , Sistema vice president Alexei Buyanov said on Wednesday.

"We are planning to convert the shares into cash. These shares will not be sold at current market prices," Buyanov said, adding that the shares were hedged.

Thomas Cook took over Sistema's travel company Intourist late last year, while the Russian holding group acquired a 1.95 percent stake in the world's oldest travel firm.

Thomas Cook had to be rescued by its lenders last month, and on Wednesday said it would close 200 shops to help cut debt and restore investor confidence.