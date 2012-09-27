MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday it would buy
railway freight operator SG-Trans for around 23 billion roubles
($733.02 million) after winning a state privatisation auction.
SG-Trans specialises in railway shipments of liquefied gas
and its clients include Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft
, second-biggest oil firm LUKOIL and
independent gas producer Novatek.
Sistema, whose assets include Russia's top mobile phone
operator MTS, mid-sized oil producer Bashneft
and companies in high-tech, retail and healthcare sectors, has
been seeking to diversify into new business lines.
It said on Wednesday it plans to raise more than $1 billion
via new shares and bond issues to help finance potential
acquisitions in various sectors, including transportation.
SG-Trans's 2011 revenues stood at 8.5 billion roubles,
according to management accounts published on its website. It
had a 37 percent market share last year.
The auction was organised by Russian investment bank
Renaissance Capital.