Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone unit said on Thursday it had raised a loan of 12.80 billion rupees through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations and repay maturing loan.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was the lead banker for the eight-year loan, Sistema Shyam TeleServices said in a statement. The issue was also partially secured by guarantee of Russia's top lender Sberbank (SBER.MM), the mobile carrier said.

Sistema Shyam had raised a $200 million loan from ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) last September.

